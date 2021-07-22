Newly Added Black Panther Sequel Cast Member Michaela Coel Is Absolutely Radiant [Gallery]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Variety reports that Coel is currently filming at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. She joins an ensemble cast including Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. Coel’s character in Wakanda Forever has not been revealed yet. The script has been reworked following Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate passing from colon cancer last year. The film is set to debut next July.

British actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel is making her rounds throughout Hollywood. Coel is the latest actress to be casted in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. This is Marvel’s top-grossing film franchise, so it is a huge deal that she joins the rest of the heavy hitters in the film.

Michaela Coel is most known for her HBO series I May Destroy You, which did not get the critical acclaim it deserved early on. This year the HBO show has been nominated for four Emmys. Previously Coel lent her talents to British Netflix comedy Chewing Gum, which can now be viewed on HBO Max. She has also appeared in the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror, and British drama series Top Boy.

The gifted actress is making her presence known in Hollywood racking up even more roles on award-winning shows. Aside from her talents, she slays in the most regal way. The gorgeous entertainer is making sure she takes up space in entertainment, and there is plenty of room for her to shine. It is simply beautiful to see Coel get her flowers and blossom into the all-star entertainer she is.

Take a look at the photos that show a radiant Michaela Coel walking in her light.

