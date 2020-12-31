New Year, Same Do? Get Some Hair Inspo From Chico Bean’s Hilarious Experimental Hair Journey

When all of our beloved hair salons and barbershops were shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic some people panicked but Wild’n Out superstar and D.C. native comedian Chico Bean saw an opportunity for something new! He moved on from his notorious baldie and let his hair make its own statement.
Chico Bean has always let his jokes, rhymes, and skits bring the funny but during the 2020 lockdown, his fro came through with all of that and more. “I TOLD YALL IN 2020 IM LIVING OUT ALL MY CHILDHOOD HAIR DREAMS” Chico shares in one of his captions debuting a new do. He also used this as an opportunity to promote Black Hair Businesses, “PSA to BLACK OWNED HAIR GROWTH PRODUCTS, I personally don’t think it’s possible nor do I care, I’m keeping my hair the rest of 2020 either way BUT why not try to restore the glory while also promoting black-owned businesses in the process, so hit my DM & we gon make it do what it do… #TheChiCode”
Take a look at his quarantine experimental hair journey and let us know if you get any inspiration for a new style to bring in 2021…
1. How It All Began…
And the journey begins 🤣
2. Chico Bean Explains Why He Will Not Cut His Hair
“People keep asking why I won’t cut my hair & it’s a few reasons, but the main one is self-awareness, I can’t stand when people allow the opinions of others to shape what they think of themselves” – Chico Bean
3. The “Professor OgleChi”
Chico shows off his starter locs.
4. Classic Cornrows
In 2020 “ANYTHING’S POSSIBLE” – Chico Bean
5. Box Braids
“I TOLD YALL IN 2020 IM LIVING OUT ALL MY CHILDHOOD HAIR DREAMS” – Chico Bean 🤣
6. The Struggle
No caption needed 🤣
7. Homage To Pop Smoke
Rest In Peace Pop Smoke
8. The “We Talking Bout Practice” Allen Iverson Braids
The “We Talking Bout Practice” Allen Iverson Braids 🤣
9. The Chico Womack
“My name is Chico Womack today so if you see me address me as such🤣🤣🤣”
10. “I GOT THE COOLIO’S”
BRUH! 🤣