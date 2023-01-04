New J. Cole Album On The Way? His Fans Think So

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole has cleared his Instagram account and fans think it’s a sign that a new album is on the way.

Spoiler alert: They’re here for it!

Cole’s last solo project, 2021’s The Off-Season, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and pushed more than 282,000 copies in the first week. It was Cole’s sixth consecutive platinum album.

The last time the Fayetville MC cleared his IG was in 2019, less than a week before dropping his single Middle Child which promoted the compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

Astute fans point out that, if it is a new solo album, it could either be titled The Fall Off or It’s A Boy, two album titles he teased on his social media back in 2021.

Another possibility is that it could be something off the Creed III soundtrack. His Dreamville record label will be executive producing the new Michael B. Jordan boxing flick.

Despite not dropping a new solo joint in 2022, Cole still made his presence felt with his ridiculously insane verse on Benny The Butcher’s Johnny P’s Caddy. With a line like ‘I’d prolly go to hell if Jesus asked for a feature’… whoo!

So, what do you think it could be!? Why did J. Cole clear his IG? Keep scrolling to see what the Twitter world has to say!

