If you missed this show we are sorry for you because Jodeci and New Edition lit up the stage as they took over Cincinnati for The Culture Tour on Saturday March 13th!

It’s been years since both bands have been together but history was made in the Nati as Jodeci and every member of New Edition performed all of our favorites. Check out some pictures from this epic night!

New Edition and Jodeci Takeover Cincinnati for The Culture Tour was originally published on rnbcincy.com