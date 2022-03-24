LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Morris Chestnut received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday (Mar. 23). The actor and producer has been stealing hearts from the big screen since the early 1990’s, and now the industry is finally giving him his flowers. Check out a gallery of some of Chestnut’s best roles over the years below.

The ceremony took place yesterday at 11:30 am PT, giving fans the option to live stream. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, shared her excitement upon Chestnut’s induction as the 2,716th recipient to receive a star.

“Morris Chestnut is a man of many talents,” Martinez shared in a statement to BET. “One of Hollywood’s favorite leading men who has been seen in some of the entertainment world’s most popular television shows and films. We are proud to welcome him to our famed Walk of Fame where all his fans can come and visit his star.”

The 53-year-old heartthrob took on his break out role in the 1991 cult classic film Boyz N The Hood, which was the catalyst for many stars like Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long. Chestnut went on to star in several blockbuster movies like critically acclaimed film The Best Man, Two Can Play That Game, The Perfect Holiday and more.

Chestnut is still hard at work. He will star in the upcoming limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Chestnut’s Hollywood star is long overdue and well-deserved. Congrats to one of the finest in the game! Take a look at some of his best roles over the years below.

Morris Chestnut Receives A Hollywood Star: A Gallery Of His Best Film Moments Over The Years was originally published on globalgrind.com