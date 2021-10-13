MMA Fighter Luis Pena Accused Of Punching Romantic Partner, Twitter Brings Up Jon Jones & Others

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A mixed martial arts fighter has been cut from the UFC promotion following accusations that he struck his romantic partner and another woman who tried to intervene. Luis Pena, known as the “Violent Bob Ross,” struck the woman repeatedly with a closed fist and then hit the other woman, adding to a number of other charges Pena has been slapped with over the year.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Pena, 28, was arrested last weekend in Florida due to a domestic violence incident that was explained in greater detail by MMA Fighting.

As seen in MMA Fighting, Pena allegedly hit his romantic partner several times with his fist and continued his barrage of blows as she fell to the ground, injuring her left and wrist along with a bite mark to her left knee, allegedly. The incident took place in the town of Deerfield Beach according to the Broward County affidavit obtained by MMA Fighting.

The woman who intervenes was a witness to the assault and Pena allegedly hit her and knocked her down, causing an injury to her left elbow.

Pena, who was arrested in June on charges of robbery, battery, and criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting his partner, was also accused of a domestic battery charge in May via the woman he allegedly hit over the week, but she did not want to move forward and press charges then.

The UFC gave a statement to TMZ Sports regarding Pena’s ordeal, which can be read as follows:

UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena. Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment.

At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him and consequently has informed Mr. Pena’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated.

Fans of MMA reacted to the news of Pena’s arrest and pointed to the fact that heavyweight fighter Jon Jones was involved in a misdemeanor battery domestic violence in September. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Lidell, long since retired, was also arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident but claimed he was the victim.

UFC President Dana White has since publicly stated that Jones might also be released from the promotion as well.

On Twitter, Jon Jones’ name began trending after Luis Pena was cut, with many wondering if the talented but troubled heavyweight will meet the same fate. Check out the reactions below.

