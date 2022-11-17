Misa Hylton Accepts The Unapologetically Her Fashion Award At The Pow(H)er Awards

The industry’s finest gathered at the Dream Hotel Downtown for the 4th annual Pow(H)er Awards — the end of a two-day event that celebrated women across the genres. Founded by Nikkia Mclain under her Tené Nicole Full Creative Agency, the Pow(H)er Awards returned after a going on hiatus during the pandemic. Eager to continue what she started, Nikkia esembled a robust list of honorees for the night, among which was fashion architect Misa Hylton, who sparkled at the ceremony in a black sequin dress, green fur and patent leather boots.
Misa attended the function with her son Justin, who walked his mother to the stage to accept her plaque. Misa, who established acts like Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige as fashion juggernauts, talked about the value of legacy, giving back and building an tangible archive of memories.
This year’s Unapologetic Award recipients included: Successful Entpreprener Pinky Cole, Producer & Host Kelly Jackson, Producer Tonya Lewis Lee, Marketing Maven Lauren Maillian, Social Justice Leader Linda Sarsour, Change Maker Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Multimedia Maven and Survivor Lyndsay Levingston, and Investor and Venture Capitalist Erica Duignan!
HB’s Shamika Sanders and MadameNoire’s managing editor, Ida Harris, were also in attendance to present the Unapologetically Creative award to Tray Kearny.
