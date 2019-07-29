CLOSE
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring

Posted 16 hours ago

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are engaged! The Fox Sports 1 sportscaster popped the question this weekend with a massive 5-carat ring from Simon G. Jeweler that costs $85,000.

“Mike selected a modern engagement ring that incorporates both princess-cut and baguette diamonds which beautifully accents her center stone,” a rep for the jeweler told People. “We’ve seen a lot of trends in bridal that integrate various diamond cuts, and Cynthia’s ring is absolutely stunning.”

Cynthia and Mike have been dating

Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
