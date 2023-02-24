101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It has been hard to ignore how debonair Michael B. Jordan has looked lately. The actor teamed up with celebrity fashion stylist

Jason Bolden

, and the two have been crushing the game. From tailored Ralph Lauren suits to Chanel tweed coats, Jordan has been impeccably attired at all his shindigs. And we are swooning.

Michael B. Jordan’s latest movie, Creed III, is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. The heartthrob not only acts in the film but he also aids in producing and directing it as well. He’s been making press tour rounds to promote this film, and we couldn’t help but notice how fly his wardrobe has been.

We admire that Jordan isn’t afraid to take risks in his ensembles. Lately, he’s channeled different style eras, and each garb has brought a new level of hotness. According to the artist, he loves to go against the grain regarding his craft. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan discussed that he and Jason Bolden work so well together because they both like to think outside the box. “Jason’s ability to tell stories through clothing is crazy, and I saw what a disrupter he was in the fashion space. Being a fellow disrupter, I realized we were both interested in pushing boundaries within our respective industries,” stated Jordan.

Pushing boundaries and looking suave simultaneously is exactly what Jordan has been doing, and his last seven appearances prove that he is one of the most stylish male actors of this era. Check out his fresh garbs below.

Michael B. Jordan’s Last 7 Appearances Prove That He’s A Style King was originally published on hellobeautiful.com