Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In Hermès

Love was in the air, or should we say underwater? Michael B. Jordan was dubbed the king of Valentine’s Day when he rented out an aquarium to spoil his beautiful new boo Lori Harvey for the romantic holiday.
The sexy celebrity couple enjoyed a seafood dinner under the starfish and that was just the half of it. The Black Panther actor also had Lori’s home decorated with hundreds of roses and gorgeous floral arrangements. It was a scene stolen right out a movie. To top off the evening, MBJ gifted Lori with a diamond encrusted turtle bracelet, Cartier bracelets and stock in Hermès.
Michael B. Jordan really outdid himself for Lori Harvey!! 🥺❤️❤️ He calls her turtle & rented out the damn aquarium, this shit so thoughtful! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5rSnBG7Ndt
Michael B Jordan brought Lori Harvey stocks in Hermes. Now that’s a present!! Stocks > Bags pic.twitter.com/Uq3xGA8gYS
In case you’re wondering, Hermès is currently valued at $113.45 per stock. Michael isn’t the only celeb to do it big this V-Day, Cardi and Offset spent the holiday on a secluded beach, Beyonce and Jay Z had date night while Ciara and Russell Wilson hopped on a private jet to celebrate.
Check out how these celebs spent V-Day:
1. Cardi & Offset
Cardi B might be working a new record “Up,” but she listened to her hubby Offset and took a work break to celebrate Valentine’s Day in an exotic location. Cardi took to Instagram to thank her man for ripping her away from work. “Thank you baby for this amazing trip.You’re right , sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little .I have such a New York mentality I’m always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you’re mind might crash,” she wrote.
2. Ciara & Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell hopped on a private jet after breaking the Internet with their romantic GQ cover and couple’s questions. The couple enjoyed some quiet time in the mountains.
3. Jhene Aiko & Big Sean
A couple that slays together, stays together. Jhene Aiko and Big Sean celebrated Valentine’s Day wearing matching coats while they showered each other with unique gifts.
4. Ari & MoneyBagg Yo
Rapper Moneybagg Yo showered his influencer boo Ari with rose, candles and balloons that lit up her home.
5. Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert had the perfect intimate Valentine’s Day. Iman rented out a movie theater where he, Teyana and family watched “Pretty Woman” and some of her other favorite movies. And of course the evening ended with diamonds.