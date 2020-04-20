Mental Health Monday: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Experiencing a global pandemic is literally the definition of stress. And when something as drastic as the world shutting down occurs, it’s difficult to maintain your mental health. They always say check on your strong friends. But now more than ever is the time to check in on all of your loved ones. Including yourself! One of the main ingredients to maintain your well-being during a time like this is to know that you’re not alone.
Believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling similar issues.
It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑🤎 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch 💁🏾♀️ love you!
In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.
In honor of #MentalHealthMonday, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.
1. LIZZOSource:Radio One Digital
Lizzo On Depression: “I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you. You’re beautiful. You can do anything.’ Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days.”
2. Summer WalkerSource:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital
“I can’t even accept an award in peace. You see how I spoke…I was scared. Everyone else gave a long ass speech. I didn’t because I have social anxiety.”
3. Chrissy TeigenSource:Splash News
Chrissy On Postpartum Depression: “[I] just didn’t think it could happen to me,” she wrote. “I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”
4. Pete Davidson On Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality DisorderSource:Instagram
“It’s so hard and like, lame, but once you actually do it and go through the [Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills] book and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna use this skill’ or like hold ice or take a cold shower or listen to your favorite song really loud — it sounds fucking lame and annoying, but when you do it, it actually kind of works.”