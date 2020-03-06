No longer an album and merely an EP,decides to give the people what they want. 10 months after Fever dropped and gave us “Cash Sh*t” withand “Simon Says” with, SUGA arrives with 9 tracks, two new features fromand, plus production from

“I’m not even gonna call it an album, because I’m still in the middle of making my album,” she said in a recent interview. “When the situation came up, I’m like, ‘Oh my god I gotta put out this music. I don’t want to just leave my fans with nothing ’cause I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ The music that I have made and the songs that I really really like so far, I was like, ‘Let’s just drop this sh** on the EP.’”

Label drama or not, the Hotties have already gone in and claimed certain songs as favorites including “Savage” and “Hit My Phone” with Kehlani. The opening track, “Ain’t Equal” starts off with Meg rapping like she has something to prove to everybody, “I lost my mommy and my granny in the same month (What?) / A bunch of b**ches talking down ’cause I’m coming up / I know some people in my own city hating on me (Damn) / And if you hoping I fall off, you gon’ be waiting on it, ayy”

You can stream the album on your preferred streaming platform of choice AND you can watch the “B.I.T.C.H.” video where we get a proper introduction to Meg’s “Suga” persona.

Peep below to see the Hotties’ reaction to the album.

RELATED: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s Treated In The Industry & More On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: #FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies Label’s Attempt To Block “Suga” Release

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite Label Drama, Contract Details Revealed

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SUGA’ + “B.I.T.C.H.” Video Is Out And The Hotties Are Here For It [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com