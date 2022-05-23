Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Offset And More Step Out For Balenciaga’s NYC Show

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday, May 22nd, celebrities faced the New York City heat to attend Balenciaga’s NYC show. The luxury brand held its Spring 2023 presentation at the New York Stock Exchange. The fruitful partnerships with Kanye West, Adidas, and Gucci have made the Spanish Fashion House the talk of the town.

So when the brand decided to host their 2023 Spring show in downtown Manhattan, the stars came out to see the latest in fashion, which seems to be a fusion of futuristic monochrome looks and oversized athleisure wear.

While most folks were buzzing about the style, we were more interested in the who’s who sitting in the front row. We spied stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Offset, and more. If you missed all of the magic at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show, then you can check the runway show out here. In the meantime, here’s a look at the celebrities who made an appearance.

