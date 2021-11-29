Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS For Live Performance of “Butter” Remix In Los Angeles, K-Pop Fans Loved It

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The BTS A.R.M.Y and the Hotties finally got the performance they were eagerly waiting for.

Fans were denied the long-awaited union between Megan Thee Stallion and BTS to perform their smash hist “Butter” Remix when she unexpectedly pulled out of the American Music Awards to handle a “personal matter.” The Houston rapper promised she would be hitting the stage with BTS “really soon,” and she delivered.

Sunday (Nov .28), the “Body” crafter surprised fans joining the K-Pop band on stage during night 2 of their four-show stint at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In plenty of fan-captured footage, BTS coasts through the first part of the song before on light-up stage before the Thee Stallion, and all her curvy glory hit the stage to spit her verse flawlessly.

Following her brief but electric appearance, Thee Stallion hit Twitter and shared photos of her performance drip and performance shots writing in the caption, “Last night was EVERYTHING. Thank you to my friends @BTS_twt for having me.”

“Butter” Remix arrived in August following the original song’s release in May. There was some controversy surrounding the track. Megan Thee Stallion had to go to court to get the song released. She claimed her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, was hating and tried to block it from being released.

As expected, fans have been on a high after witnessing the greatness at SoFi Stadium. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

