Megan Thee Stallion looks great half-naked and fully-clothed. When the H-Town hottie isn’t slaying in a bad-ass leather bikini, she’s serving looks in a finely tailored suit. Just like her rap persons in juxtaposition to her school- girl swag, Meg can go from night to day in one swift twerk.
Tina Snow is promoting her recently released project Suga and pushing through in some killer looks styled by celebrity stylist EJ King.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the Hot Girl, who’s warming up for another summer takeover.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our Necks And Won’t Let Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Where It All Started
Megan was obviously slaying before this look, but this power suit also symbolized something more. The Houston rapper won her lawsuit in court against her record label and granted the right to release her music. This was a fashion turning period that launched on the start of the promo trail.
2. Bag Lady
Simple and chic. Meg looked svelte in this all black look. But it’s her effortless flaunt of that big body Chanel bag that caught our eye.
3. Denim On Denim
A Canadian tuxedo count as finely tailored suits, right?! The hot girl honcho was giving us boss vibes with her LV.
4. Golden Hour
Meg is walking in her light, or should we say sitting pretty in it. Meg took a break from promoting her new music to bless us with a selfie and floss that really expensive diamond necklace.
5. Orange You Glad?!
Brown skin. Orange coat. Meg kept her stilettos on our neck with this orange look she wore to her CRWN interview with Elliott Wilson. paired an orange leather coat with fur collar from Daniel’s Leathers with a pair of Brian Atwood pumps.
6. Bobs And Bows
Meg hit up Good Morning America in a taxi cab yellow suit adorned with beaded black bows. To hihglight her waist, she completed the look with a Gucci belt.