Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our Necks And Won’t Let Up

Posted 15 hours ago

#CRWN A Conversation With Elliott Wilson And Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Megan Thee Stallion looks great half-naked and fully-clothed. When the H-Town hottie isn’t slaying in a bad-ass leather bikini, she’s serving looks in a finely tailored suit. Just like her rap persons in juxtaposition to her school- girl swag, Meg can go from night to day in one swift twerk.

Tina Snow is promoting her recently released project Suga and pushing through in some killer looks styled by celebrity stylist EJ King.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the Hot Girl, who’s warming up for another summer takeover.

1. Where It All Started

FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday March 6, To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits...talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights, The facts are; 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request🤷🏽‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself, All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

Megan was obviously slaying before this look, but this power suit also symbolized something more. The Houston rapper won her lawsuit in court against her record label and granted the right to release her music. This was a fashion turning period that launched on the start of the promo trail.

2. Bag Lady

🖤

Simple and chic. Meg looked svelte in this all black look. But it’s her effortless flaunt of that big body Chanel bag that caught our eye.

3. Denim On Denim

A Canadian tuxedo count as finely tailored suits, right?! The hot girl honcho was giving us boss vibes with her LV.

4. Golden Hour

Meg is walking in her light, or should we say sitting pretty in it. Meg took a break from promoting her new music to bless us with a selfie and floss that really expensive diamond necklace.

5. Orange You Glad?!

Classy boujee ratchet 😛

Brown skin. Orange coat. Meg kept her stilettos on our neck with this orange look she wore to her CRWN interview with Elliott Wilson. paired an orange leather coat with fur collar from Daniel’s Leathers with a pair of Brian Atwood pumps.

6. Bobs And Bows

Good morning ☀️

Meg hit up Good Morning America in a taxi cab yellow suit adorned with beaded black bows. To hihglight her waist, she completed the look with a Gucci belt.

