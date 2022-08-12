Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t letting her drama with her label steal her joy. The Houston rapper’s second album, Traumazine, has arrived, and it’s her most personal album yet.

Traumazine is here, and it sounds like Megan Thee Stallion is relieved to get her latest body of work out to her fans. Before the project hit streaming services, the “Big Ole Freak” crafter took to Twitter to talk to her loyal fans and expressed how open she was on her latest project.

“Hotties I opened up to yall on this album,” Thee Stallion tweeted. “So if you’re comfortable, how bout we have a conversation abt some things you might be going through or just want to vent about that you’ve been through that may help someone else.”

The 18-track album features the Future-assisted lead single “Pressurelicious,” previously “Plan B,” and the “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa, and those aren’t the only big names on the project. Traumazine also boasts appearances from Lucky Daye, Latto, Jhene Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Key Glock, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil’ Keke.

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Traumazine To The Summer Concert Series Stage

To celebrate the album’s release, Megan The Stallion brought her bionic knees and superb twerking skills to GMA for its Summer Concert Series.

The 27-year-old Hip-Hop star spoke about her new album revealing this album was “a whole new experience” for her, and she wanted to give the Hotties a chance to connect with her on a deeper level. She even admitted to being “nervous” about making the album because she shared her “real feelings” on Traumazine.

Thee Stallion even explained the album’s unique name revealing she made it up. “Like, y’all know me, but I really wanted y’all to get to know me, so I had to make up a whole new word for what we’re doing right now,” she said.

Of course, Thee Stallion gave us a taste of the new music, performing her dance/house track “HER” for the first time.

“HER”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlUuS4IDhD8

She also performed fan favorites “Pressurlicious” minus the toxic king and “Body” to close out GMA.

“Body”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zc51ZBOLXL4

“Pressurelicious”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oMJOD5pbdA

The Hotties Love Traumazine

Immediately following Traumazine’s release, Thee Stallion’s fans flooded Twitter with praise for the album and thanked the leader of the Hot Girls for pushing through the drama caused by her label to deliver the project.

You can peep more reactions to Traumazine in the gallery below.

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

