Meet Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Boo; Jan Michael Quammie [Pics]

Candy Man found himself a Candy Girl! Yahya Abdul Mateen II stepped on thered carpet with company. Jan Michael Quammie was spotted locking arms with the actor. Sorry ladies!

Who is Jan Michael Quammie?

Jan Michael Quammie is a stylist/wardrobe consultant based out in New York. The Brooklyn native also has spent time as a style director at High Snobiety. The 34-year-old list of clients she has worked with is LONG with notable brands like Prada, Dior Men, Balenciaga, Chanel, and many more.

Check out some photos of Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s newest boo, Jan Michael Quammie!

