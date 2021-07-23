HomeCincy

Meet The Athletes Competing in the Olympics from Ohio

Posted July 23, 2021

The 2020 Olympic games have kicked off (in 2021) after being canceled and then back on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Athletes have been on a rollercoaster ride trying to stay fit and stay ready to complete, well the time has finally come and thirteen athletes from Ohio have qualified to complete in Tokyo.

Athletes from all over the state are competing in boxing, BMX biking, rugby, archery, volleyball, swimming, soccer, and track & field.  One time for Team U.S.A. but we gotta throw big ups to the Olympic team from Ohio!  Check them all out below.

1. Rugby: Carlin Isles Akron

2. Boxing: Duke Ragan of Cincinnati

3. Boxing: O’shae Jones from Toledo

4. Boxing: Delante Johnson of Akron

5. Swimming: Zach Apple from Trenton

6. Swimming: Hunter Armstrong from Dover

7. Track & Field: Clayton Murphy from New Madison

8. Track & Field: Reggie Jagers III of Cleveland

9. Track & Field: Adelaide Aquilla of Westlake

10. Volleyball: Maxwell Holt of Cincinnati

11. Archery: Jacob Wukie of Fremont

12. Soccer: Rose Lavelle from Cincinnati

13. BMX Biking: Nick Bruce of Hubbard

