Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’! Philly Streets Grew Up on Flamerz

Philly! Flamerz is back. Meek Mill dropped Flamerz 5. The mixtape of 15 tracks includes featured appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur.“

If yall really a Meek fan, then yall know about Flamerz 1, Flamerz 2, Flamerz 2.5 and Flamerz 3! Lol why Meek used 5 Flamerz Emojis, we don’t know, but we do know the Philly streets grew up on all the Flamer editions and we have just been waiting for a new one.

Flamerz 5 dropped on Monday (November 21) on YouTube and websites like AudioMack and DatPiff.

Taking it back to the heyday of mixtapes that had no record label involvement and no sample clearances, Meek goes in over beats like GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Lil Wayne’s Dedication 2 classic “Cannon” and more. Features on the 15-track effort include Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro and Kur.

Meek even sampled some of the hottest beats from Burna Boy, ‘Last Last’ and Future’s, ‘Wait For You’

Check out Flamerz 5 mixtape below:

