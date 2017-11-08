Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Posted November 8, 2017

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

1. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE

Mary J. Blige wears an Alberta Ferretti cape; Joseph coat. Her earrings are by Djula. Vintage crown from Early Halloween, New York.

2. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE

Queening.

3. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE

"Long before I picked up a camera I was deeply concerned with the ways in which ­African-Americans were depicted, and, for the most part, I didn’t like what I saw. So one way of dealing with it was to step in and rethink how black women, more specifically, need to be represented." Both @CarrieMaeWeems and @TheRealMaryJBlige command the spaces they occupy: Weems with her camera and incantatory style of speech, Blige with her presence and voice. For W’s Art Issue, the two teamed up making pictures that reference Weems’s The Kitchen Table Series and 2010 Slow Fade to Black series, and Blige’s continuing reign. Click the link in our bio to see more. Photo by @CarrieMaeWeems, styled by @PaulCavaco.

Mary J. Blige was shot by artist Carrie Mae Weems.

4. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE

First column from top Mary J. Blige wears: Alberta Ferretti cape; Joseph coat. Balmain dress.

Third column Mary J. Blige wears: Oscar de la Renta dress. Tom Ford dress.

Fifth column Mary J. Biige wears: Oscar de la Renta dress. Oscar de la Renta dress; Tom Ford coat.

5. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE

Mary J. Blige wears a Balmain dress; Jacob & Co. earrings; Munnu the Gem Palace ring.

6. MARY J. BLIGE AND CARRIE MAE WEEMS FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE

Mary J. Blige wears Oscar de la Renta dress; Djula earrings; (right hand, top) Vhernier ring; David Webb rings. Carrie Mae Weems wears her own clothing and jewelry.

