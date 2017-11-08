Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE
Mary J. Blige wears an Alberta Ferretti cape; Joseph coat. Her earrings are by Djula. Vintage crown from Early Halloween, New York.
2. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE
Queening.
3. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE
Mary J. Blige was shot by artist Carrie Mae Weems.
4. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE
First column from top Mary J. Blige wears: Alberta Ferretti cape; Joseph coat. Balmain dress.
Third column Mary J. Blige wears: Oscar de la Renta dress. Tom Ford dress.
Fifth column Mary J. Biige wears: Oscar de la Renta dress. Oscar de la Renta dress; Tom Ford coat.
5. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE
Mary J. Blige wears a Balmain dress; Jacob & Co. earrings; Munnu the Gem Palace ring.
6. MARY J. BLIGE AND CARRIE MAE WEEMS FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE
Mary J. Blige wears Oscar de la Renta dress; Djula earrings; (right hand, top) Vhernier ring; David Webb rings. Carrie Mae Weems wears her own clothing and jewelry.