ManeTalk: Sanaa Lathan Slays In These Protective Styles

Protective styles are a solid pick for a reason!
Not only are they great for giving your tresses some breathing room, but these styles are also great for making a chic statement. No matter where you are in your hair journey, a protective style will do your tresses justice. If you need any more proof on the matter, actress Sanaa Lathan will make you a believer!
While we’ve known her to rock a longer look, the star chopped off her tresses for the Netflix hit movie, “Nappily Ever After,” which she said she felt compelled to do for the role.
“I had a lot of hair, it was long. Many years of growing it. I was like ‘I’m an actress, I don’t have to do this.’ The technology they have today, it looks really natural. But the more I delved into the story and character, ‘I was like I would be doing this character and this story and what this means in this culture and our world a disservice if I do not shave my head,’” the actress revealed back in 2018 in a candid sit-down with the editors of HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire.
Like many Black women, Sanaa’s hair was her crowning glory, similar to her character Violet Jones, in the film adaption of the best-selling Nappily Ever After novel by Trisha R. Thomas. But now, Sanaa felt liberated.
And with that role being done and gone, she’s been kicking her protective styles into overdrive. From keeping it simple with a fluffy TWA, braided updo’s, frohawks and everything in between, none of her looks ever disappoint.
So naturally, it’s only right that we compile some of the star’s best protective style looks. Whether you’re looking for some hair inspiration or ready to make a big change with your tresses, look no further than Sanaa!
After all, who wouldn’t want to take a few notes from Hollywood’s biggest stars?
Take a look:
1. CornrowsSource:Getty
Sanaa shows us that you can never go wrong with a half-up-half-down set of cornrows!
2. Twists
Easy to style and easier to manage, consider your morning beauty routine time cut in half!
3. Braided BunSource:Getty
Serve up major face with this stunning braided bun slay!
4. High Bun
High buns are an easy style that protects your hair and let’s be honest, always looks good!
5. Wigs
A fabulous way to cover your tresses from root to tip, this style gives your hair a break from consistent manipulation and styling.
6. Box BraidsSource:Getty
Known as one of the most popular protective styles, this versatile look is one of our favorites.
7. Top Knots
Sleek and every bit as chic as you could imagine, this style can go from day to night seamlessly!
8. Twist Out
This low-maintenance style protects the strands from moisture loss while helping you to retain length. It’s a double win!
9. Fauxhawk
Sassy with a bit of edge, this look will definitely turn heads!
10. TWASource:Getty
After the big chop, this sleek style adds definition to your texture and accentuates your beauty.