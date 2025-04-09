Make Your ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfit Standout With These 8 Western-Chic Pieces

Ladies, the

Cowboy Carter

tour is near! And the only thing that matters right now is that we have our looks together. The 22-show run kicks off on April 28 in Los Angeles, giving us two weeks to complete our ensembles. Hence, it’s time to saddle up and get our fashion affairs in order.

Now you know when it comes to Bey, everything is always about formation; therefore, it goes without saying that a theme for her much-anticipated concert series is inevitable. The queen has been fabulously slaying in her cowboy core era; therefore, it’s only right that her fans follow suit and show up to her tour in our best cowboy core attire.

Cowboy Carter-Approved Looks

Before we go any further, let’s get into the essence of western-chic ensembles. This clothing genre has been popular among cowboys and cowgirls for decades but has recently reemerged as a style aesthetic for fashion enthusiasts alike. It consists of denim jeans, fringed jackets, cowboy boots, and wide-brimmed hats, to name a few items, and it celebrates both rugged individuality and feminine flair.

With her chart-topping album,

Cowboy Carter

, and her series of stylish cowboy slays, Beyonce has played a significant role in making this fashion style hot again. While we usually encourage people to express themselves

fashionably

however they see fit – for this upcoming tour, you may want to cop some boots and join the bandwagon. Because we are sure that it will be a western extravaganza during the

Cowboy Carter

tour, and you don’t want to be left out of the fun.

If you need a little guidance on what to rock, we’ve got you covered.

Jump in below to check out 10 chic cowboy items you can sport at your

Cowboy Carter

concert.