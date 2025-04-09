Listen Live
Shop These 8 Cowboy Carter Tour Looks

Make Your ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfit Standout With These 8 Western-Chic Pieces

Published on April 9, 2025

Slay Your 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Outfit With These Western-Chic Looks

Ladies, the Cowboy Carter tour is near! And the only thing that matters right now is that we have our looks together. The 22-show run kicks off on April 28 in Los Angeles, giving us two weeks to complete our ensembles. Hence, it’s time to saddle up and get our fashion affairs in order.
Now you know when it comes to Bey, everything is always about formation; therefore, it goes without saying that a theme for her much-anticipated concert series is inevitable. The queen has been fabulously slaying in her cowboy core era; therefore, it’s only right that her fans follow suit and show up to her tour in our best cowboy core attire.

Before we go any further, let’s get into the essence of western-chic ensembles. This clothing genre has been popular among cowboys and cowgirls for decades but has recently reemerged as a style aesthetic for fashion enthusiasts alike. It consists of denim jeans, fringed jackets, cowboy boots, and wide-brimmed hats, to name a few items, and it celebrates both rugged individuality and feminine flair. With her chart-topping album, Cowboy Carter, and her series of stylish cowboy slays, Beyonce has played a significant role in making this fashion style hot again. While we usually encourage people to express themselves fashionably however they see fit – for this upcoming tour, you may want to cop some boots and join the bandwagon. Because we are sure that it will be a western extravaganza during the Cowboy Carter tour, and you don’t want to be left out of the fun. If you need a little guidance on what to rock, we’ve got you covered. Jump in below to check out 10 chic cowboy items you can sport at your Cowboy Carter concert.

1. Scalloped-edge Fan

We would not be surprised if Bey busted out with the Boots on the Ground line dance during her concert. So be prepared to pop your fan with this cute black-and-white one. Even if she doesn’t play the song, a fan is a cute accessory for any western outfit. 

2. Metallic Cowboy Boots

Your boots have to be on point for the concert. Bey loves some metallic, so show up in all your glimmery glory in these boots. They will make any outfit pop.

3. High Waist Vegan Leather Combo Wide Leg Jean

These bebe x Ciara high-waisted vegan leather combo wide-leg jeans can do no wrong. Pair them with black boots and a matching cowboy hat, and you’ve got yourself a western-chic look!

4. Oversized Denim Shirt

What’s a western look without denim? A denim-on-denim look is the ultimate cowboy core statement and will work well during a concert because it’s cute and comfortable. 

5. Metallic Skirt

This sparkly metallic skirt is ideal if you’re feeling like showing a little leg for the concert. You can make it a monochromatic look by adding matching boots, a top, and a hat.

6. Red Fringe Pants

Concert-goers won’t know what hits them when you strut into the arena in these pants. This entire outfit screams “That Girl” mixed with a fabulous Western flair. 

7. Cowhide Print Cowboy Hat

Everyone will have on a cowboy hat, so why not make sure yours stands out with a cute print? This statement hat will add pizzazz to any outfit. 

8. Ruffled-Bottom Pants

These pants are for you if you want to step your jeans game up for the Cowboy Carter tour. They are fun, flirty, and ready for a night of two-stepping.

