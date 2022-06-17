101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Juneteenth weekend to all of my black brothers and sisters.

If you don’t know, June 19 or Juneteenth, is Freedom Day. Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy in 1865.

It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.

In honor of the holiday weekend, here’s a playlist that celebrates your beautiful blackness, magic, and melanin!

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black was originally published on 92q.com