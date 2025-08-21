MAGA Has A Meltdown After Cracker Barrel Changes Logo, X Can’t Stop Laughing

MAGA faithfuls are losing their minds after news Wednesday that the popular restaurant chain Cracker Barrel was changing its logo to remove an old white man sitting on a bench.

Disgraced former journalist Benny Johnson had a full on MAGA meltdown after learning that Cracker Barrel was going for a cleaner more updated branding and took to his podcast to cry real to his listeners that this could cause the company major issues as Johnson believes that the charm of Cracker Barrel was it throwback feel to a simpler time when Jim Crow was all the rage.

“Part of the Cracker Barrel experience is feeling like you’re stepping back into an older, simpler America,” Johnson said, RawStory reports. “Turning that into this modern slop is bad.”

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cracker Barrel’s original logo was the creation of Nashville designer Bill Holley’s drawing on a napkin that hoped to create “a feeling of nostalgia with an old-timer wearing overalls,” according to the company.

HuffPost notes that this isn’t the first time the company has updated the logo, but added that those changes have been minor. Apparently, the iconic logo was done in the shape of a pinto bean, which was a nod to one of the restaurant’s more popular dishes, and this is pissing people off.

Over the past year, the restaurant has updated its dining experience, introducing new seating and lighting, and removing some of the older decor. RawStory notes that they kept the “stone fireplaces and mounted taxidermy deer heads.”

A year ago, the company previewed the redesigned store, with a caption that read, “New look, same Cracker Barrel! We can’t wait for you to visit.”

But what really upset the MAGA crowd was the erasure of the white man who was once on the logo.

“They erased the white guy sitting outside of the Cracker Barrel store,” Johnson said. “White people are about to riot.”

Johnson believes that getting rid of the white man means that the chain restaurant has gone “woke,” and named other brands he thinks that went the same route, asking, “How many times do they have to learn? Bud Light, Jaguar, Target. How many times have we shown them?”

Meanwhile, X can’t stop laughing at all of the real tantrum tears from MAGA faithful. See the reactions below.

MAGA Has A Meltdown After Cracker Barrel Changes Logo, X Can’t Stop Laughing was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19.