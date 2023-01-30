Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Who Is Bry Burrows?

Sorry ladies, you might wanna cover your eyes for this one… Super Bowl quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts popped out with a mystery girl. Bry Burrows appears to be awfully close and personal to Hurts after taking his team to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bry Burrows is a 27-year-old software guru and currently works for IBM. The young Sagittarius has a reported net worth of 6 million. Ms.Burrow spent her college days at the University of Alabama where she met her alleged boyfriend, Jalen Hurts. The power couple reportedly started dating prior to Hurts making a transfer to the University of Oklahoma.

Not only did Jalen score on the field but he got himself a trophy in real life! Check out photos of Jalen Hurts rumored girlfriend, Bry Burrows below!

Love Birds: Meet Jalen Hurts Jawn; Bry Burrows [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com