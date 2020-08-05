Look-Alike Family: Adorable Photos Of Chance The Rapper’s And Taylor Bennett’s Kids

This week,graced the cover of Parents magazine with his wifeand their two daughters,, who’s turning 5, and, who’s turning 1.

In the story, Chance talked about being a parent in the midst of social justice movements like #BlackLivesMatter and the things he’s teaching his daughters.

“Mainly, we’ve been teaching Kensli to love herself, to understand that her opinion is important, to understand that Black is beautiful and that Black power is her superpower,” Chance told the publication. “Marli, I’ve just been trying to teach her how to walk.”





Chance has always been outspoken about being a family man, having married his wife Kirsten last year. Since having their kids, the rapper has shared pictures of his daughters on Instagram and to say that they look alike is an understatement. The genes are strong.

A close look at Chance’s childhood photos further prove that he not only looked like his daughters when he was younger, but he also shows a close resemblance to his parents.

The same goes for Chance’s brother, fellow rapper Taylor Bennett, who had a son with his girlfriend back in 2018.

Check out more adorable Bennett family resemblance in the photos below.

