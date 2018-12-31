Loni And Her Love James Welch Are In The Bahamas

Posted December 31, 2018

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


Loni Love is following in the footsteps of her Real co-host Tamera and dipped into the White chocolate fountain to find love.

The funny woman is currently in the Bahamas living it up with her boo James Welch, but before you jump to conclusions, the couple are not eloping (per Loni’s IG caption).

Photos of Loni and James date back to November when the couple were in Vegas. Keep scrolling for more pics of Loni and her man.

Loni And Her Love James Welch Are In The Bahamas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

For @lonilovedaily #joni

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

10th date...

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

What a day.... goodnight.

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

9.

Latest
Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 21 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 24 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close