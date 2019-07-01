Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet have been holding each other down for decades, even after divorce. It truly is remarkable. From their humble beginning as a couple, to co-paretning Zoe Kravtiz and more, below is a beautiful look at the family over the years!

SEE ALSO: 30 Years Later, Zoe Kravitz Recreates Her Mother’s Iconic Rolling Stone Cover

Lenny Kravtiz & Lisia Bonet Over The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Source:Getty UNITED STATES – AUGUST 17: Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in NYC 1987 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,males,lenny kravitz,lisa bonet

2. Source:Getty (MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Lenny Kravitz and his wife Lisa Bonet with LL Cool J at a Rainforest Alliance recording session at RCA Studio in New York City on April 2, 1989. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,music,women,1980-1989,event,black and white,archival,wife,environmental issues,social issues,ll cool j,lenny kravitz,lisa bonet,rainforest alliance

3. Source:Getty Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,males,1980-1989,archival,lenny kravitz,lisa bonet

4. Source:Getty Actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, singer Lenny Kravitz, attend the 2015 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the exhibition ‘China: Through the Looking Glass’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, on 04 May 2015. Photo: Hubert Boesl/dpa – NO WIRE SERVICE – | usage worldwide (Photo by Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images) color image,photography,attending,horizontal,usa,adult,celebration,new york city,singer,actress,men,gala,annual event,human interest,exhibition,husband,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,lenny kravitz,lisa bonet,the costume institute,2015,china: through the looking glass,metropolitan museum of art – new york city