Hussle & Motivate 🏁 The PUMA x TMC collection will be re-issued on February 1 to honor the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/864NGJE8yt — PUMA (@PUMA) January 24, 2020

Lauren London is upholdingand keeping the marathon going as the face of the Puma x TMC collection reissue.

The collection was first released in September 2019. London poses in a white tracksuit beside Hussle’s friends YG, J. Stone, and Pacman Da Gunman. In another campaign shot, London dons a sweatshirt that reads, “We (The Marathon Clothing) honor the endurance and unwavering faith of those that never quit. Our products represent their testimony. Life is a marathon.”

According to the press release from Puma,

“After first releasing in September 2019, PUMA will re-issue key pieces from the collection for fans and supporters including co-branded tracksuits and t-shirts featuring checkered patterns and TMC motifs, as well as PUMA’s signature California sneakers in black and white iterations.”

Prices for the collection range from $39.95 to $119.95. Puma released visuals teasing the release in December with the caption, “Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

Check out the photos, below:

Lauren London Keeps Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Alive With Puma X TMC Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com