Lauren London Had Us At ‘New, New’

1.

Lauren London caught the attention of the world with her dimpled smile in ‘ATL.’ The starlet went on to star in the revamped sitcom ‘The Game,’ and picked up a few more movie roles along the way. While working, London took on a whole new role–mommy, giving birth to children with rappers Lil Wayne & Nispey Hussle. This hot mama has had us since ‘new new.’ Get into some of her cutest IG moments.