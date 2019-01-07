Later Than Never: These Celebs Cancel R. Kelly After Explosive Doc Details Abuse

Posted January 7, 2019

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty


Sorry but we still gotta ask, What took so long? Nevertheless, a number of notable celebrities have come forward to announce they’re not rocking with R. Kelly after the airing of the damning Surviving R. Kelly documentary

The 6-part series exposes both old and new truths about the alleged abusers penchant for underaged women via first-hand accounts and legal evidence that documents YEARS of illicit behavior. Nevertheless, the bamma plans to sue some of the participants.

Nevertheless, R. Kelly’s career barely hit a speedbump thanks to sexism, scarily devoted fans and when it comes down to it, too man young Black women not being believed or protected.

A number of celebrities including actors, rappers and R&B crooners have since some forward to denounce R. Kelly. Hey, better late than never. Other, have simply reiterated that they stopped supporting Robert Sylvester Kelly a long time ago, and with good reason.

See who has seen in the light in the gallery.

Later Than Never: These Celebs Cancel R. Kelly After Explosive Doc Details Abuse was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Latest
Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!
 45 mins ago
01.25.19
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 19 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 22 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 23 hours ago
01.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close