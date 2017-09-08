The actor is still making us swoon after all these years.

Larenz Tate Is Still The Blues In Our Left Thigh was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Larenz Tate has been wooing audiences for decades with his starring roles in iconic Black films like Menace II Society and Love Jones. For his 42nd birthday, HB wanted to pay homage to the actor by putting together some of his most white-toothed, brown skinned, fitted suit, red carpet moments. Take a look:

2. PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actor Larenz Tate arrives at the 2016 NBCUniversal Winter TCA Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 13, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

3. Larenz Tate of NBCUniversal’s ‘Game of Silence’ poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2016 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

4. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 04: Larenz Tate promotes ‘Game Of Silence’ at Studio Xfinity on April 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic)

5. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Larenz Tate attends AOL Build Series at AOL Studios in New York on April 6, 2016 in New York City.

6. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: Larenz Tate attends ‘Game of Silence’ Party at STK Atlanta on April 7, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

7. Actor Larenz Tate arrives at the Independent Film Channel (IFC) after party for the Independent Spirit Awards at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica.

8. ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Larenz Tate on stage at 2016 Triumph Awards presented by National Action Network and TV One at The Tabernacle on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

9. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actor Larenz Tate attends the BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

10. NEW ORLEANS, LA – JUNE 30: Actor Larenz Tate at ‘Girls Trip’ New Orleans screening at Theatres at Canal Place on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.