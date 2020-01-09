La La Anthony Grabbed Breakfast With ‘Watchmen’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Twitter Is Intrigued

Recent photos of Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La Anthony spotted with Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has the internet wondering if La La is trying to get some of Doctor Manhattan’s power.

The Power actress and Aquaman star were photographed together, grabbing breakfast in Tribeca on Tuesday (Jan.8) Page Six reports. La La (38) and Mateen II (33), being seen together is quickly raising eyebrows. Mostly because Anthony is a married woman and not too long ago patched things up with Melo. She most recently spent the holidays with her husband and son, proving the couple was able to move on after Carmelo got caught slipping.

Sources close to La La quickly reached out to Page Six to quiet any rumors of there being trouble in La La and Melo’s relationship stating:

“That’s a mutual friend, and Melo and La are doing just fine. They are back together.”

Another source close to La La also threw fire on any rumors hinting at La La and Yahya dating telling the Celeb Gossip site:

“They are just friends, they have been working out together, and Yahya has been giving her tips on acting.”

That would make sense, especially since that he has a master of fine arts degree from the Yale School of Drama, and we are sure La La wants to hone her acting skills, which have come under intense scrutiny from Power viewers.

To make sure the point was hammered home, one more source close to La La reached out to Page Six claiming:

“People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions — especially if she’s seen leaving a restaurant.”

Well, try telling that to Twitter cause the social media streets are buzzing, and the consensus is Melo is in trouble, and Mateen II has detailed his future with La La already like he did with Regina King’s character on Watchmen. Now we are not saying anything is going on between La La and Yayha, we are just here for the hilarious reaching and reactions. You can peep all of them below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

