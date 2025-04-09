LA Dodgers Ripped For Trump White House Visit Due To Administration’s Erasure of Jackie Robinson’s Military Career During DEI Purge

Dodgers Ripped For Visiting Donald Trump At The White House
blanket tariffs on damn near the entire globe (except for Russia), tanking the global economy and sending that US stock market a free fall, wiping out trillions in value and making regular Americans 401ks evaporate. In addition, the visit comes after Dodger great Jackie Robinson’s entire military career, along with the stories of the Navajo Code Talkers and Ira Hayes, was erased from the Defense Department’s website as part of the Trump administration’s DEI purge, which was led by his highly unqualified Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It was only restored after immense outrage, and the decision was accompanied by a brief statement from Defense Department press secretary John Ullyot on behalf of Hegseth. “Everyone at the Defense Department loves Jackie Robinson, as well as the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Marines at Iwo Jima, and so many others — we salute them for their strong and, in many cases, heroic service to our country, full stop,” Ullyot said.Thanks to Donald Trump, things like championship sports teams visiting the White House have become political instead of just a normal celebration. Last year’s MLB champions, The Los Angeles Dodgers, are currently feeling the backlash of visiting the divider-in-chief’s White House, and for good reason. Donald Trump is on a mission to make America white again, oops, “great again,” by ensuring that all the advancements that Black and Brown people have made are rolled back as he and his administration work tirelessly to get rid of “DEI,” “woke agendas,” and deporting “illegal immigrants,” and in some cases even Americans. The Dodgers’ visit to the White House couldn’t have come at a worse time as Trump moronically rolled out
Social Media Rips The Dodgers Organization For Going To The Trump White HouseSocial media has been slamming the Dodgers’ visit to the White House, labeling it as tone-deaf and an embarrassment because of how Jackie Robinson was recently treated and the administration’s blatantly racist treatment of Black and Brown Americans. “Dodgers visiting/supporting Trump is so crazy like your stadium has already displaced hundreds of Hispanics in Los Angeles just to smile in the face of the man who wants to continue displacing and deporting black and brown people (your main fanbase mind you),” a post on X, formerly Twitter read. Another post read, “Shame, SHAME on the Los Angeles Dodgers for yukking it up w/Trump in the White House, kissing his ass in such a sickening cringeworhy way, humiliating themselves before the guy who was willing to let Los Angeles burn in the January wildfires because he hates Califonia liberals?” “This is just my opinion, and I’m not speaking for anyone else. But the Dodgers visiting the White House just weeks after Jackie Robinson’s military contributions were temporarily erased doesn’t sit right with me,” journalist Justin Tinsley wrote, sharing a link to his article about the Defense Department’s erasure of Robinson’s military career on its website. Not one lie was detected in any of these thoughts. Shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles for keeping the right energy and saying nah to visiting Trump. These are not normal times we are dealing with, and this is definitely not a normal presidency. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
