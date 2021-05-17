Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes & Gilbert Arenas

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kwame Brown , the number one overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft , has lived with the distinction of being one of the biggest so-called busts in professional basketball history. By way of some live streams, the South Carolina native had some colorful and extremely profane words for Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson.

Brown, 39, was responding to his former teammate in Arenas during his Washington Wizards playing days, who said of the big man that his confidence as a player was eroded by Michael Jordan. Arenas was a guest last week on Barnes and Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast program where they discussed Brown along with other related basketball topics.

Not taking kindly to the words from his former teammate and NBA colleagues, Brown went on a fiery series of rants and referred to Barnes as “Becky with the good hair” while speaking to Jackson and telling him to lay off the marijuana while also calling him a “fake” Black activist.

For many, this is the first time hearing Brown speak at length and there was one particularly interesting moment. Brown was on the floor with the late, great Kobe Bryant during the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s 81-point outburst. Brown was especially proud of the screens he set to get The Black Mamba open, which caught the eyes and ears of folks on Twitter.

What hasn’t been mentioned enough on the social media network is Brown speaking the truth about being able to give his mother the home of her dreams at the age of 18. Of course, his more salacious comments got much of the reaction and burn, for good reason.

It should be expected that Barnes and Jackson, known as tough guys during their playing days, won’t let Brown’s words go without a response given their large and popular platform. Across Twitter, Kwame Brown’s name is trending and we’ve got the reactions listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty

Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes & Gilbert Arenas was originally published on hiphopwired.com