KimPorterDay: The Internet Celebrates Kim Porter’s Birthday

Nearly a month after Kim Porter’s surprising and tragic death, Diddy took to social media to wish his former partner and mother of his children a happy birthday. She would have been 48-year-old today.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BrZofWSnmxz/?utm_source=ig_embed
He also named December 15 #KimPorterDay and the Internet followed his lead by sharing their loving messages to Kim on her special day.
RIP Kim.
1.
2.
The angelic #KimPorter was taken from us just weeks before her 48th birthday. While Kim is no longer with us, the light and love she shared remains. Rest easy, Queen. (📷: Jim Wright, 2007) #KimPorterDay pic.twitter.com/A1OH6g2hND— ESSENCE (@Essence) December 15, 2018
3.
Happy heavenly birthday Kim Porter 🙏🏽 True gracious beauty. An angel 🕊️❤️ #KimPorterDay pic.twitter.com/768GxL54x2— 𝒥𝒶𝓈ˣ🌼 (@deliverTjasss) December 15, 2018
4.
Happy Birthday Kim Porter! It’s also been one month since your passing. Sending love and prayers to your family and may they rejoice in the light and joy you brought them. #KimPorterDay— The Yat. 🧕🏾 (@thealiyat) December 15, 2018
5.
Happy birthday to this radiant, beautiful soul. You are deeply missed and forever in our hearts ❤️🕊🙏🏽 #kimporterday pic.twitter.com/E4fFDnpDru— Qrew (@qrewonly) December 15, 2018
6.
7.
#KimPorterDay 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 we love you!!!! Still can’t believe this!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5nMKID3z4n— A H S O K A T A N O🖖🏾 (@mickeyythageek) December 15, 2018
11.
12.
13.
Happy birthday #KimPorter ! 🎉 and happy #KimPorterDay ... rip beauty . pic.twitter.com/1ILX25aTX3— iesha 💋 (@_beautyfinest) December 15, 2018
14.
“Happy Birthday Kim. We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay” -#Diddy#KimPorter mother of Diddy’s children who passed on last month would have been 47 today. #Diddy #KimPorter #Posthumous#Olorisupergal#OSG pic.twitter.com/HrPx8IELr6— Olorisupergal (@OloriSupergal) December 15, 2018
15.
16.
#KimPorterDay today, she is deeply missed. Forever in our hearts ❤️🕊— ⴵ hiatus (@natalianovnaa) December 15, 2018
17.
Happy Birthday beautiful angel 👼🏾♥️🕊😍#KimPorterDay #RestEasyKP pic.twitter.com/BEkQuzzRhv— 💙 (@cedesnicole_) December 15, 2018
18.
Happy Birthday and the city of Atlanta’s official #kimporterday to the beautiful Kim Porter. You will forever be remembered. We are covering our girl… https://t.co/13V4gEuxq7— Shantepaige (@Shantepaige) December 15, 2018
19.
20.
Hbd ❤️🥳😇 #KimPorterDay pic.twitter.com/hB8b03ODOM— Tre (@Trelovelylady) December 15, 2018