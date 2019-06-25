recently launched a shapewear line Kimono that not only features nine shades, it goes up to a size 4XL. According to Kim, who announced the news on Instagram, it’s been a passion of her’s for 15 years.

“Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work,” she wrote. “I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this.”

Kim has been teasing the solutionwear in photos on her social media, leaving fans on edge with her “coming soon” captions.

This is the latest release from the KKW mogul that features multiple shades that range into darker skin hues. She recently dropped her body makeup cream that hides blemishes, bruises, psoriasis, varicose veins and more.

We’re not sure if Kimono will give your surgically enhanced results but a little smoothing never hurt anybody. And we’ll be on standby for backlash that comes with trademarking the name Kimono. Because we know it’s coming.

Kim Kardashian Launches Shapewear Line In 9 Shades Up To Size 4XL was originally published on hellobeautiful.com