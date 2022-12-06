Kick Game Proper? The Wins And Fails Of Celebrity Sneaker Deals

Sneakers have a sort of universal appeal that can attract just about anyone. Hip-hop heads, audiophiles, Wall Street types, writers, hustlers, valley girls and project chicks alike all can live parallel lives yet still be linked together as sneakerheads.

One subculture of the sneaker community that’s become an entity in itself over time has been the burgeoning business of celebrity sneaker endorsements. Following the astronomical success of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s initial Nike shoe deal, a partnership that proved to be so successful that it birthed his own multibillion-dollar namesake label with Jordan Brand, famous faces from all walks of life have tried their luck at dedicating their souls to making soles. From basketball stars to the music industry elite, it’s not very hard to find a signature shoe by [Enter Celeb With Over A Million Instagram Followers Here].

Just recently, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky boldly stated that his G-Unit sneaker series with hip-hop mogul 50 Cent was actually the first to almost jump over the Jumpman, telling The Complex Sneakers Podcast, “I remember that back-to-school we sold on one color, like 75,000 pairs,” later going on to add, “I’m not saying by the way that G-Unit was ever close to Jordan in any way. I’m saying that one moment in time, that one colorway, I think we sold in almost as many pairs as the Jordan launch for that period.”

Overall, it makes perfect sense why a celebrity would choose to get into the sneaker business. The cross-marketing alone makes a lot of sense, not to mention a lot of cents if you get the drift. However, just because a big name endorses a pair of kicks, it’s not always guaranteed to be as successful as their initial claim to fame. We’re here to separate the greats from the lightweights.

Keep scrolling to see our wins and fails when it comes to celebrity sneaker deals. Let us know if you agree, or if you own(ed) any of these — fails too!

