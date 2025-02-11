Kevin Durant Shrugs Off Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: "It Meant Nothing To Me"
Kendrick Lamar‘s performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show has divided the internet. Some are lauding his set and recognizing the symbolism in everything from his patriotically dressed background dance to the meaning behind his flared jeans. However, others wanted to hear hits from his discography, not just GNX tracks. Some didn’t seem to care at all, and Kevin Durant falls into that category. On Monday, Durant was practicing with his Phoenix Suns teammates when the media asked him his thoughts on Sunday night’s Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles, and suffice it to say, he wasn’t impressed with the game or Lamar performing. “It meant nothing to me,” he said when asked about the ‘Not Like Us’ performance. “No thoughts. I ain’t really pay attention to it, to be honest. It was a pretty boring day.” He continued, “As for the Super Bowl, the game was a little… yeah, the game got out of hand. And the halftime show, I ain’t pay attention to it. I kinda just skimmed through the whole thing, to be honest.” Ironically enough, that’s the same sentiment Drake had on ‘Family Matters’ when he gave his opinion on Future and Metro Boomin’s Grammy-nominated collaborative albums, We Don’t Trust You, and We Still Don’t Trust You, when he rapped, “Two separate albums dissin’, I just did a Kim to it, n-gga, skim through it.” Durant’s loyalty has been called into question as he’s taken his talents from OKC to the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and now the Suns, but you can’t say he hasn’t remained on Drake’s side throughout the beef. The two have a long history of friendship, including KD’s name dropped in several songs, his number tatted on Drake, appearing in the ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ video, and was spotted at Drake’s Toronto mansion celebrating Canada Day this past summer. See how social media is reacting to Durant shrugging off Lamar’s performance below.
