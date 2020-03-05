CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]

Posted March 5, 2020

Kehlani

Source: J.R. Davis / WKYS

Before we get into appreciating Kehlani being a baddy, lets talk about this album.. WHERE IS IT?? Our lil baby from Oakland has low key been killing the game for quite a while now. From her debut ‘You Should Be Here‘ to her latest LP ‘While We Wait’. Speaking of while we wait… I’m sure you know where we were going with that. Kehlani has been rightfully so feeling herself since her latest breakup with her ex YG. Check these photos out of our favorite R&B chick from the west coast.

 

Related: Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of Breakup With Rapper YG [Listen]

Kehlani Is Out Here Sitting Pretty! [Photos]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

caught outside supporting the homies

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

tryna make a bad bitch behave.

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

Latest
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 1 day ago
03.08.20
11 items
DaBaby Slaps Woman In The Face, Toxic Twitter…
 1 day ago
03.08.20
Alleged Rapper Post Malone Denies Being A Dope…
 1 day ago
03.08.20
Trending
Trending
Cincinnati Rapper Santino Corleon Talks Being Featured On…
 2 days ago
03.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close