Karamo Brown Deletes Twitter After Caping For #DWTS Co-Star Sean Spicer

has come under fire for defending his Dancing With The Stars co-star, former White House communications director, and press secretary, Sean Spicer. After calling Spicer a “good guy,” Brown caught a landslide of slander via Twitter, prompting him to delete his account.

OUT magazine reports that Brown, 38, defended Spicer during a brief chat with Access Hollywood, which was tweeted out by a member of the publication. Criticism swelled immediately from the likes of Roxanne Gay and others, pushing Brown to go on a blocking spree.

Here’s Karamo Brown calling Sean Spicer “a good guy; a really sweet guy” cause what’s morality, really? pic.twitter.com/WQVgfVVkFc — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 21, 2019

From OUT:

On Thursday, seeming to understand damage control was required, Brown wrote on Twitter he’s “a trained social worker and my first instinct is always to sit down and have a conversation. But I understand how my comments could lead people to believe that I don’t understand the gravity of the situation. The personal is political.”

He continued: “I’m reminded of it daily as a gay man of color. I know that representation matters — that it can affect change. I see you & I hear you. I’m bringing my personal message of love, equity & inclusion to the dance floor. I want it to eclipse & triumph over divisiveness & hatred.” Pretty sure he meant “equality” instead of “equity,” but what a Freudian slip.

Hours later, Brown’s Twitter was gone. It’s unclear whether he temporarily deactivated it or completely deleted — I have an unfortunate feeling it’s the former. He also turned off comments on his Instagram.

There has been considerable chatter on Twitter since Brown spoke up and apparently disappeared from Twitter. We’ve collected some of those comments below.

Photo: Getty

