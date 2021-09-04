Kanye West Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Andre 3000 Verse, Drake’s Sound 42 Station Leaked It

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Now that music heavyweights Kanye West and Drake have released their albums this week, the speculation over pettiness and music superiority has been going nonstop on social media. One thing that has fans buzzing is West sharing a snippet of an Andre 3000 verse over a track he produced, and fans say that Drake’s Sound 42 station on SiriusXM leaked a studio version of the track on its broadcast.

This has been one of the most anticipated weeks in music with Kanye West dropping DONDA this past Sunday (August 29) and Drake releasing Certified Lover Boy on Friday (September 3).

However, what has the attention of some is West sharing a smartphone snippet of the unreleased Three Stacks verse during his interview with German publication Bild, which writes that Yeezy was in Berlin since Monday and was there to “meet with architects and artists to build the best architecture to help rebuild Chicago” according to him.

Twitter user Squirt Reynolds shared the moment where a masked-up West played the snippet for Bild, which shows the producer bobbing hard to the verse and beat.

Squirt Reynolds said in subsequent tweets that the name of the song is “Life Of The Party” and noted that Drake’s Sound 42 station played a version of the song that was probably meant for DONDA and speculated that the Canadian superstar did so to highlight that West’s camp isn’t so airtight.

“Kanye’s verse was essentially a Drake diss, couldn’t record it though. Drake played 7am on Bridle Path and No Friends In The Industry right after lmao,” Reynolds wrote.

The song probably won’t exist for long online and we’re certainly not encouraging people to pirate the track. We’ve got it posted up above of course, but trust us when we say we’ve got nothing to do with it and it’s only shared for editorial purposes.

Keep scrolling to see all the reactions from Twitter to Andre 3000’s verse.

—

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Andre 3000 Verse, Drake’s Sound 42 Station Leaked It was originally published on hiphopwired.com