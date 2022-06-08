101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West once said “she gon do it for the gram before she do it for her man”. Mr.West will she do it for OnlyFans?! Ye is rumored to be dealing with OnlyFans model Monica Corgan

If so, the Chicago legend may have the fastest bounce-back game in City Boy history.

Check out some pics of his alleged boo, Monica Corgan below!

Kanye West Cuffed an OnlyFans Model?! See Pics of Monica Corgan was originally published on hotspotatl.com