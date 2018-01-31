Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones

1. #YeezySeason6 Breaks The Internet

We should have known Kim Kardashian was stirring up trouble on Instagram to grab our attention and hold it for the social media showing of #YeezySeason6. Kanye released a bunch of clones on the Internet, last night, and they were dressed in Yeezy. Instead of showing during #NYFW, which he’s done in the past, Ye’ intertwined his love/hate relationship with paparazzi and obsession with his wife into the marketing genius for his debut of latest season. See #YeezySeason6 when you keep scrolling.