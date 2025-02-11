Kanan Is Ready To Step Out of Raq’s Shadow In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 4 Trailer

On Tuesday, Starz dropped a new trailer for the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan; we see Kanan (MeKai Curtis) and Raquel (Patina Miller) working together even though the trust is clearly not there.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While all of this is going on, there is still the issue of Unique (Joey Bada$$), who somehow survived the vicious beatdown he suffered at the hands of his now-dead brother Ronnie ( Grantham Coleman ), who saw his demise in the season three finale when Kanan shot him.

New Kids On The Power Block