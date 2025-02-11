'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Teases More Drama In New Trailer
Kanan Is Ready To Step Out of Raq’s Shadow In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 4 Trailer
On Tuesday, Starz dropped a new trailer for the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan; we see Kanan (MeKai Curtis) and Raquel (Patina Miller) working together even though the trust is clearly not there. This season, we see a more confident Kanan, according to the press release, as he looks to step out of his mother’s shadow and become a major player in the world of drug dealing while his mother questions if she can trust him as a business partner. The two work to expand their drug empire along with product (drugs) from Snaps (Wendell Pierce), Pop (Erika Woods), and Italian mob boss Stefano Marchetti (Tony Danza). While all of this is going on, there is still the issue of Unique (Joey Bada$$), who somehow survived the vicious beatdown he suffered at the hands of his now-dead brother Ronnie (Grantham Coleman), who saw his demise in the season three finale when Kanan shot him. The rest of the Thomas clan will also be embroiled in the shenanigans, with Lou still trying to figure himself out, Marvin still being the target of a federal task force’s case that was “shrouded” by also now dead Detective Howard’s corruption, and Jukebox still trying to find a way to distance herself from the mess after the promise of having a singing career fell through.It’s almost time to head back to Southside Jamaica Queens to pick up where Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s explosive season three finale left us with our mouths on the floor.
New Kids On The Power BlockAlong with the familiar faces, season 4 will also introduce new characters, Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla, Chris Redd as Early Tyler, Sibongile Mlambo as Imani Okoye, and Paul Ben-Victor as Phil Russo. Season four premieres on STARZ March 7, 2025, available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, peep the trailer below.
