The holidays are here, and the shopping has commenced! While holiday shopping can be fun and exciting, it can also be pretty stressful. Of course, you can always buy gift cards and call it a day. But what’s more thoughtful than picking the perfect present for your loved one?
Retail advertisements are popping up everywhere, and with so many items to choose from, it can get overwhelming. If you’re ready to throw in the towel for holiday shopping this year, hold your reindeers because the ever-so-stylish Justine Skye has curated a holiday shopping list that can assist you with all your shopping needs.
The “What A Lie” singer has teamed up with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ to share her must-have picks for the holiday season, and the items are both affordable and topnotch! From statement jewelry to beauty sets, Justine Skye’s list is bustling with good buys, and if you’re stumped when it comes to checking your favorite people off your list, she’s got you covered.
Justine Skye Shares Her Top Holiday Picks From T.J. Maxx and Marshalls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Leather BootsSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
Who doesn’t need a classic pair of leather boots? This is the gift that keeps on giving because these shoes can be worn for years to come.Shop Now
2. Statement JewelrySource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
What better way to say happy holidays than with some gold hoop earrings? Gold hoops are timeless and can be paired with almost every look!Shop Now
3. OutwearSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
Coats are a must-have during the fall and winter months. It’s the perfect staple for your winter wardrobe. Giving the gift of a coat is giving the gift of warmth…literally!Shop Now
4. TurntableSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
For the person on your list who’s a music lover, this turntable will give them an additional option for their music needs.Shop Now
5. Luggage SetSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
Get the jetsetter in your life a new luggage set. Traveling takes a toll on luggage, so a new set will have that avid traveler in your life excited for their next adventure.Shop Now
6. Cashmere KnitsSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
A luxurious sweater never hurt anyone. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls make gifts like these attainable for that chic fashionista on your list.Shop Now
7. Beauty ToolsSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
Beauty tools make great gifts. One can never have too many hair appliances, makeup, products, etc.Shop Now
8. Mini HandbagsSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
Keep your friends on-trend with this leather mini handbag that go with just about any outfit. Purses are wardrobe staples, and the more you have, the merrier!Shop Now
9. Throw BlanketSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
What better time than the holidays to spruce up your home decor? A throw blanket adds flavor to your couch, chair, or bed. It’s also the perfect wrap when the air is crisp.Shop Now
10. ToysSource:Courtesy of TJMAXX/Marshalls
We can’t forget the kids! T.J.Maxx and Marshalls are great when it comes to toys. They have everything from skates to outdoor art sets. Whatever the kids in your life desire, it’s probably at T.J.Maxx or Marshalls.Shop Now