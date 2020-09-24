CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Jordan Brand Got Some Heat In The Chamber for Holiday 2020

Posted September 24, 2020

Air Jordan

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Earlier this year Jordan Brand broke many a sneakerhead heart when they revealed that they would not in fact be bringing back the highly anticipated cool grey Air Jordan 11’s on the 10th anniversary of it’s last release as many expected they would.

Luckily they do have some very nice consolation prizes coming down the pike for the remainder of the year and while the yearly Christmas XI’s aren’t a cool grey colorway, they are pretty cool in general and we’re sure will sell out once they hit the shelves.

As we were saying for the remaining months in 2020 Jordan Brand is going to be dropping a gang of new retro Jordans in new colorways including the black and mocha Air Jordan 1 highs, purple and black Air Jordan 12’s, and orange and purple Air Jordan 3’s.

But of course the crown jewel of the 2020 holidays are the retro OG Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red”‘s with the “Nike Air” logo on the back. Those haven’t seen the light of day since, well, forever and now heads will be able to own a pair to go with the Bred OG 4’s that dropped a few years ago. Definitely double or triple up on these if you can.

Check out some pieces that Jordan Brand has in store for 2020 and let us know which ones you’ll be copping or doubling up on in the comments.

Jordan Brand Got Some Heat In The Chamber for Holiday 2020  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 13 jordan brand,air jordan

2. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 12 jordan brand,air jordan

3. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 1 jordan brand,air jordan

4. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 5 “What The?” jordan brand,air jordan

5. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 1 jordan brand,air jordan

6. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 4 jordan brand,air jordan

7. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 jordan brand,air jordan

8. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 1 jordan brand,air jordan

9. Air Jordan

Air Jordan Source:Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 4 jordan brand,air jordan

Latest
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Is Top Nominee For BET Hip Hop…
 11 hours ago
09.29.20
Jeezy MLK BLVD Video
Jeezy Announces New Talk Show “Worth A Conversation”
 11 hours ago
09.29.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 12 hours ago
09.29.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 13 hours ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close