Earlier this year Jordan Brand broke many a sneakerhead heart when they revealed that they would not in fact be bringing back the highly anticipated cool grey Air Jordan 11’s on the 10th anniversary of it’s last release as many expected they would.

Luckily they do have some very nice consolation prizes coming down the pike for the remainder of the year and while the yearly Christmas XI’s aren’t a cool grey colorway, they are pretty cool in general and we’re sure will sell out once they hit the shelves.

As we were saying for the remaining months in 2020 Jordan Brand is going to be dropping a gang of new retro Jordans in new colorways including the black and mocha Air Jordan 1 highs, purple and black Air Jordan 12’s, and orange and purple Air Jordan 3’s.

But of course the crown jewel of the 2020 holidays are the retro OG Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red”‘s with the “Nike Air” logo on the back. Those haven’t seen the light of day since, well, forever and now heads will be able to own a pair to go with the Bred OG 4’s that dropped a few years ago. Definitely double or triple up on these if you can.

Check out some pieces that Jordan Brand has in store for 2020 and let us know which ones you’ll be copping or doubling up on in the comments.

Jordan Brand Got Some Heat In The Chamber for Holiday 2020 was originally published on hiphopwired.com