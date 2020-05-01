Since the coronavirus quarantine has all but shut down live events and large gatherings, social media has been the place to be to get your performance jones satisfied. While theseries has been one of the few bright spots to emerge during the global pandemic, it has been largely a boy’s club thing until the announcement that Jill Scott and Erykah Badu will be facing off on Instagram Live next week.

The announcement was made by Femme Fatale and VERZUZ via their respective platforms, giving the friendly audio competition its first all-women head-to-head battle. With immediacy, fans online have taken their positions as the highly anticipated event is just over a week away from happening.

The ladies are colleagues and real-life friends along with being collaborators over the course of their long and successful careers. Both Scott and Badu have straddled the barriers of R&B, Hip-Hop, and Soul across their solid discographies, and have had their voices featured in many hits. Hopefully, the ladies will have their sounds crisp and clear so that the lucky fans on the other end can receive all the good energy and vibes.

The Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu battle will take place on May 9 at 7PM ET. We’ve got all the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

Jill Scott & Erykah Badu To Face Off In VERZUZ Battle, Nag Champa & Music Twitter Is Lit was originally published on hiphopwired.com