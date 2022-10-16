Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Jeezy and DJ Drama gave their fans a treat. One night only they would perform all the mixtape hits & B-side tracks that day one fans love the most.

The concert was at a secret location that only a limited amount of people were able to get their tickets via Hot 107.9. It is safe to safe they tore it DOWN last night! Prior to the concert, Jeezy pulled up on DJ Holiday & Radio God Stu to talk about the importance of his next upcoming studio album ‘Sno Fall’.

Check out the recap of last night’s B-Side concert below!

Jeezy x DJ Drama Exclusive B-Side Concert Recap