Janine Has High “Eggxpectations” For Her Students On This ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Fans are thrilled to have beloved ABC comedy series “Abbott Elementary” back this week. The eighth episode of season 2 titled “Egg Drop” featured an annoying Janine prying her way into an eighth grade science experiment. Fans celebrate with their hilarious reactions on social media.

This episode was full of exciting moments with our favorite elementary school teachers. When the eighth grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second grade class join in. Meanwhile, a holier than thou Barbara is shocked at the revealing clothing one of her student’s parents wears.

The teacher’s literally start the episode, having a “bone” to pick from their school garden. We find out later that it was a rib bone and Gregory’s way of keeping them out of his perfectly designed and groomed garden.

During their midterm development meeting, the teachers discuss their holiday plans and what activities they will be doing for their students ahead of the long-awaited break. Janine does what she does best, intruding on another teacher’s plans and inviting her second graders to be involved in his eighth grade “Egg Drop.”

Barbara addresses one of her student’s parents, who sports revealing clothing to show off her explicit tattoos. Guest star Raven Goodwin portrays Tameka’s mom, who we later discover has her own lingerie brand with more expletives written across them.

It was an unusual episode as Janine was obviously far too “eggxcited” for their physics experiment. Ms. Barber cyber stalks her student’s parent online, and Principal Ava somehow gave solid advice for once.

Eventually, Janine realized that while the egg drop may have been too advanced for her students, she could create another important lesson in the name of science. It was still a major fail, but the children smiled in the end.

Be sure to stream “Abbot Elementary” on Hulu.

Check out fans eggxpectations and reactions to the latest episode below:

Janine Has High “Eggxpectations” For Her Students On This ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com